Cummins X12 diesel engine coming to ACX waste trucks

Autocar Trucks will be the first North American truck manufacturer to offer the new Cummins X12 engine.

The 11.8-liter X12 diesel engine will be offered in ACX refuse trucks beginning in October, when Cummins starts full production of the X12 at its Jamestown, N.Y. facility. Autocar will begin accepting orders for X12-powered trucks in June.

According to Autocar, the X12 will net customers an additional 733 pounds of payload compared to the previous engine, the ISX12. The weight saving is achieved through an innovative sculpted block design, as well as weight reduction in the after-treatment system, power take-off, and other components. The X12 also offers improved low-speed torque, even with similar horsepower ratings. At 2,050 pounds dry weight, the X12 is the lightest engine in the market compared to existing 11-, 13-, and 15-liter engines.

The Cummins X12

Integration of the X12 offers lower operating costs due to extended maintenance intervals, 25% fewer parts, and a 6% improvement in fuel economy. The fuel savings alone equates to US $10,800 over the life of a typical garbage truck at current diesel prices, Autocar says.

“Autocar is focused on bringing innovations to the market with real, tangible benefits to our customers,” said Jim Johnston, president of Autocar. “This new engine puts more cash in our customers’ pockets, plain and simple. We’re gratified that Cummins trusts us to bring the X12 engine to the refuse market first.”

Cummins introduced the X12 to North America in August 2016, but development work began in 2013 in close collaboration China’s Foton Motor Co. There it’s known as the ISG. The version of the engine we will see here has been substantially re-engineered to meet North American emissions rules and customer expectations.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Autocar through the introduction of Cummins’ next generation X12 diesel engine in Autocar’s ACX chassis” said Brett Merritt, vice president of Cummins’ on-highway engine business. “Autocar is a key player in the North America refuse market and this introduction will further our current collaboration across natural gas and diesel platforms.”

The X12 engine was tested in diverse terrain across the United States and Canada. Over 3 million kilometers of field testing was conducted across the full spectrum of applications, Cummins says. Drivers will notice smoother operation with fewer downshifts and even more responsive torque at low speeds.

“Built around improved uptime and reliability, the X12 will be in prime position to support Autocar’s vision of ‘Always Up’”, continued Merritt.

Autocar will offer the X12 across all Class 8 severe-duty vocational applications.

This article appears courtesy of Today's Trucking magazine.