Veolia UK launches online organics trading platform

Veolia UK is launching an online trading platform to sell and buy organic resources, leveraging the BioTrading with the some 100 million tonnes of raw materials and biofuels produced every year.

Veolia’s new BioTrading website, www.biotrading.co.uk, will be a sales and auction marketplace that connects buyers to the rest of the value chain and finds the best deal for their organic resource needs, recycling them into new products or green energy. The website will enable sellers to get a good price for their product and gain maximum value from their waste and process by-products. Buyers will benefit from having access to a central platform boasting transparent and fair prices.

The site is part of Veolia’s drive to increase the circular economy focus of the global resource management company, while saving users time and money.

“Our new BioTrading website is the missing link for the UK’s organic resources and represents a real step forward in innovation,” announced Raquel Carrasco, Organics and Technology Director at Veolia UK, in a statement. “By operating as an agile trading platform it is a financial and environmental win-win for both buyer and seller. For the UK, it means more waste can be turned back into resources, boosting sustainability, delivering value and promoting a more circular economy.”

Veolia says the service is aimed at anyone who has resources or requires them, such as farming, water, construction, food and drink, anaerobic digestion, and the biodiesel and bioethanol industry. A wide range of resources will be made available on the website including food waste, food for redistribution, industrial organic by-products, agricultural wastes, biodiesel and bioethanol residues, sewage and industrial sludge and wood. To ease logistics buyers can also make use of compliant haulage services if required.