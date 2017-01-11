The Fastest Way to Check Flash Point Has Just Become Easier Too: The latest Setaflash Series 3 Testers incorporate several innovative design features

The management and disposal of waste materials is internationally regulated, with downstream legislation that includes laws protecting the environment, consumers and workers. There are significant consequences surrounding the correct classification of waste materials, the industry has a ‘duty of care’ regarding associated risks of managing waste materials with significant financial and legal penalties if these are not followed.

Waste regulations and controls include the following:

US Environmental Protection Agency Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

EU CLP Regulation 1272/2008 – Classification, Labeling and Packaging (CLP) of substances

EU Directive 2008/98/EX – properties of waste which render it hazardous

EU Directive 96/61/EC – Industrial Pollution and Prevention Control Directive

EU Directive 2008/98/EC – waste oils

The Setaflash Series 3 requires just 2ml of sample which enables the target temperature to be reached quickly, typically within 1-2 minutes. An igniter is then applied to check for a flash. Many traditional flash point tests require a much larger volume of sample (typically 70-80ml) and also take 30 minutes or longer to perform, so most operators opt for the Setaflash Small Scale Close Cup test – ASTM D3828.

The Setaflash test is called up in most waste regulations to determine a waste material’s flammability and if it should be classified as hazardous. The Setaflash instrument is a simple and cost effective test that can be undertaken on-site with minimum operator skill. Results assist those responsible for handling waste to report flash point values as required under waste regulations.

For more information visit www.stanhope-seta.co.uk.

About Stanhope-Seta

Stanhope-Seta design and manufacture quality control instruments used to measure the physical characteristics that determine product quality. Seta instruments are used by many diverse industries including oil refining, petrochemical, lubricants, pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, plastics and transport.