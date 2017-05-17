Zero-waste Initiatives Take Root in Vaudreuil-Dorion

A grassroots initiative in Quebec aims to reduce the amount of shopping bags and disposable containers sent to the landfill.

The Circuit Zéro Dechet program encourages businesses to let customers know they can bring their own reusable bags and containers instead of disposable plastic. Participating businesses are asked to display a sticker on the front door or shop window. The program was created by Salaberry-de-Valleyfield graphic designer and blogger Cindy Trottier in January, and now has participating stores in almost a dozen cities and towns in Quebec.

Trottier said she was inspired to create the Circuit Zéro Dechet program after her local supermarkets refused to allow her to bring her own containers. She eventually found other sources for meat, bread and vegetables that would allow her to refuse disposable packaging, but coming from La Tuque originally, she knew how hard it can be to find alternatives in remote areas with fewer shopping options. read more >>