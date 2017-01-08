ZenRobotics Deal to Develop First Robotic Waste Recycling Plant in China

Finnish recycling equipment developer, ZenRobotics and Chinese firm, Jiangsu LVHE Environmental Technology Co. have agreed to cooperate on the first robotic construction and demolition waste recycling facility in China.

The Finnish firm said tha the first units will be installed in summer 2017 and that it has also signed an exclusive partnership for the distribution of its ZenRobotics Recycler robotic waste sorting system in China.

Jiangsu LVHE is a state-owned holding enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and Wujin Green Building Industrial Agglomeration Demonstration Zone.

read more >>