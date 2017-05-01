Young People in Wales 'Recycle Less Food Waste'

Young people are the least likely to recycle food waste, a campaign group has said.

Research conducted by Recycle for Wales shows 43% of 18-24-year-olds and 34% of 25-34-year-olds put leftover food in the rubbish bin.

In contrast, 95% of over-65s claim to recycle their food waste.

The group, which is funded by the Welsh Government, said the most common reason for not recycling food was that it was "too messy or smelly".

Around 350,000 tonnes of food waste from Wales ends up in landfill annually.