You’ve Got to Find the Right Technology Provider

Early in 2014, Emilio Caldera, a professional engineer employed by the large Nicaraguan beef producer Carnes San Martin, was given a mission.

San Martin had come to the conclusion that it could make a lot of its own energy from its own wastes, instead of continuing to pay high local prices for electricity. The company has beef feedlot operations, a large slaughterhouse, and a tannery--all of which produced organic wastes every day. Emilio had already talked with several potential technology vendors. The next step--and Emilio’s mission--was to visit a number of different digestion facilities already operating in Canada and the US, and to find the best technology, based on those visits. He had a lot riding on his recommendation, since if the project went ahead, it would be the very first biogas plant to be constructed in Nicaragua. It would be a high-profile project, and his entire industry would be watching to see if it worked. They were also watching to see if it failed.

One of the plants he decided to visit was our Marl Creek Renewables facility, outside of Hanover, Ontario. Seeing that plant convinced him that he’d found what he was looking for—the right technology provider.

Emilio went on to successfully commission his own plant in March of last year, using Bio-En to design, specify equipment, and to oversee construction and start-up. You can see the white dome of the new digester, alongside the rest of the Carnes San Martin facility, in this photo.

But it gets better: The San Martin digester has worked so well, that the Company has now decided to hire us again, to double the sizeof the original biogas facility, after only 15 months. Their biogas plant has allowed them to bring their energy costs back under control, and to be able to substantially grow their business. Increased production will create more organic wastes, which will now allow them to produce enough energy to take their business almost entirely off-grid. Sustainable, fully-renewable energy, that they make themselves. It doesn’t get any better than that.

We’re the biogas company that you wish you’d gone with. We're the biogas company that Emilio chose.