Wynne Liberals' Cap-and-trade-system Damaging Ontario's Greenhouse Industry: Brown

by

Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown says Ontario’s cap-and-trade system is hurting the province’s greenhouse industry.

The PC leader said Monday he’d follow the example of British Columbia and Alberta, offering massive carbon price exemptions to greenhouse operators if he’s elected premier next spring. Making an announcement from a greenhouse in Kingsville, Ont., Brown slammed the province’s cap-and-trade system.

“The Wynne Liberals’ cap-and-trade scheme will damage Ontario’s economy and the greenhouse industry,” he said. “It will not only damage industry, it will drive jobs and investment out of Ontario.” read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™