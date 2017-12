Electronic waste rose to a record 45 million tonnes worldwide in 2016, squandering valuable metals such as gold and copper since few trashed televisions, cellphones or other products get recycled, a UN-backed study showed on Wednesday.

Rising incomes and falling prices for everything from solar panels to fridges drove up the amount of e-waste — defined as anything with a plug or a battery — by 8 percent from 41 million tonnes in the last assessment for 2014, it said.