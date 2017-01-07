Woodstock Considering Changes to Waste and Recycling Collection in the Friendly City

Woodstock could be changing its waste and recycling collection next year.

City council passed a motion to conduct a public survey at its last meeting to ask residents about the waste and recycling collection and the results are going to be presented during next year’s revenue budget deliberations.

Right now, the city provides waste management services on behalf of the County of Oxford through an agreement between the two parties. The cost of garbage collection and recycling is approximately $1.2 million per year.