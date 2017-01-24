Wood from Demolished Metro Vancouver Homes Could Become Particleboard

A research project funded in part by Metro Vancouver has found a way to turn some of the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wood from the region’s demolished homes into something useful — particleboard.

A record 3,000 single-family homes were demolished in Metro in 2015, up from 2,500 the year before. In May 2015, Metro approached the University of B.C. and the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing to see if researchers could come up with new ways to keep wood from these homes out of landfills.

Felix Böck, who works at FPInnovations and is a PhD student at UBC, and his team came up with the idea of using clean wood chips to make particleboard, which could then be made into products such as furniture or cabinetry. The idea came from Germany, where Böck said particleboard is made from at least 30-per-cent recycled material. read more >>