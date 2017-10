With 2.6 million single-use beverage containers going to Vancouver landfills every week, city staff and environmentalists have been searching for a solution.

The answer, some advocates say, could be found in the way we recycle our pop and beer cans for profit.

People who regularly comb through trash cans for refundable bottles and cans, also known as “binners,” say a similar refund-deposit system should be applied to coffee cups. read more >>