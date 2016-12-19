With Harvest Power's History, Residents Have Lost Faith in New Promises

It was clear last week at a public town hall meeting that whatever Harvest Power CEO Christian Kasper was selling, Richmond residents were not buying.

Kasper began his presentation to the roughly 150 furrow-browed, arms-crossed Richmondites by first noting his beleaguered east Richmond composting facility had, in the past two months, reduced its organic waste intake by 20 per cent over last year to mitigate the persistent foul odours that have wafted over the city and crippled the well-being of many.

He said the company was in the proposal stage of developing a better composting system and that it would be spending $5 million to fix the problem. read more >>