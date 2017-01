When you’re picking up at more than 100,000 locations a week, you’re bound to miss one or two.

That’s the message from the County of Simcoe, which is warning residents that winter weather could affect waste collection.

Willma Bureau, the county’s contract and collections supervisor, said trash and recycling trucks stop at 136,000 locations every week, collecting about 85,000 tonnes of garbage, recycling, and organics and yard waste annually. read more >>