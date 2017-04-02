Winnipeg to Capture More Methane below the Surface of Brady Road Dump

The City of Winnipeg plans to collect more methane at the Brady Road landfill, but has no immediate plans to do anything but flare off the gas.

The city started capturing methane at its sprawling garbage dump and flaring off the gas in 2013, both to reduce odours emanating from the landfill and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Methane, produced by organic waste as it rots underground, is far more potent as a greenhouse gas than the carbon-dioxide produced by flaring.

The city installed 42 gas wells in the landfill in 2013 and now plans to add 22 more this summer, plus another two dozen next year, as part of a $4-million methane-capture expansion.

