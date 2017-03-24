Winnipeg Puts off Curbside Organic-waste Collection to 2019 at the Earliest

Curbside organic-waste collection won't happen in Winnipeg until 2019 at the earliest.

City council voted 13-3 Wednesday afternoon to ask Winnipeg solid-waste officials to conduct a review of city garbage and recycling programs. The review would also look at the feasibility of curbside organic-waste collection.

This $200,000 study won't be finished until 2018. Since an organics program takes months to plan and tender, the earliest possible start to curbside collection will be 2019, after the next civic election. read more >>