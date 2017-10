It's a new garbage and recycling day ​for the City of Winnipeg.

For the first time since 2012, the city will see a change to the contractors collecting household waste starting Monday.

Two Toronto-area waste-management companies, GFL Environmental and Miller Waste Systems, began emptying black and blue bins in Winnipeg early Monday as part of nearly seven-year contracts that will cost the city a total of $251 million. read more >>