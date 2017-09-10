Windsor Residents Warn of Scavengers Sorting Through Flood-damaged Items

The City of Markham is cracking down on clothing donation 'ghost bins' that funnel used clothes to for-profit companies under the guise of giving to charity.

Claudia Marsales, senior manager of waste and environmental management in Markham, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that the city has removed 50 bins so far this summer.

She said that after receiving numerous complaints from residents, her team did an audit and found about 120 bins scattered in vacant lots across the city, all of which claimed in writing on the sides that clothing donations would go to various charitable causes.

read more >>