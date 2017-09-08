Windsor Garbage Crews Struggle to Keep pace with Growing Piles of Flood Debris

Windsor garbage crews are going full tilt picking up waterlogged items left at the curb following last week's flooding, but have barely made a dent as officials investigate using trucks from Detroit.

An average garbage truck can visit about 300 homes before it becomes full but the trucks visiting flood-ravaged Windsor neighbourhoods are filled after visiting just three homes, said Anne-Marie Albidone, Manager of Environmental Services.

"The progress is very slow. We did not get as far as we hoped over the weekend," said Albidone. "We have a lot of trucks out there but it's a very slow process." read more >>