Why One of the World’s Biggest E-Waste Recyclers Is Banking on Cybersecurity

Electronic waste is a heap of a problem. As technology invades every aspect of our existence, scads of digital detritus—phones, TVs, laptops, servers, refrigerators, you name it—get sloughed off. A United Nations–affiliated group estimates that e-waste is growing faster than almost any other waste type. This year, it’s projected to yield 48.2 million metric tons. That’s heavier than the Empire State Building 100 times over.

The biggest conundrum: what to do with it all? Countries in the developing world tend to have fewer environmental regulations and present enticing grounds for dumping.