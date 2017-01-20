Why Methane Is the Hottest Thing in the Energy Industry Right Now

In Ottawa this past June, the leaders of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico pledged to work together to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry between 40% and 45% by 2025. It’s doubtful president-elect Donald Trump will honour the commitment; on the campaign trail, he raised the possibility of dismantling America’s Environmental Protection Agency altogether. Regardless, the next 10 years look to be auspicious for companies operating in the methane-mitigation space. Why? From a cost-benefit perspective, methane is the easiest target among the greenhouse gases (GHGs). And even in the absence of a continental regulatory imperative, properly disposing of waste gas is, increasingly, just good business. read more >>