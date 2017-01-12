Why Does Ontario’s Electricity Cost so Much? A Reality Check

Electricity prices in Ontario have soared in the past decade. Since 2006, the top rate for power has risen four times as fast as inflation.

The problem has aggravated voters, piled on costs for business – particularly factories and other industrial enterprises – and remained one of the most persistent hot buttons for the province’s politicians.

Facing record-low approval ratings, Premier Kathleen Wynne last September announced an 8-per-cent subsidy for residential and small-business bills, which took effect Jan. 1.