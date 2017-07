A new poll by Angus Reid showing support for carbon pricing — either in the form of a carbon tax or cap and trade, which is a carbon tax by another name — is falling, isn’t a surprise.

The basic rule when analyzing any poll about public attitudes towards carbon pricing is this: If it focuses on whether Canadians favour cleaning up the environment, most people will support it.

On the other hand, if it focuses on the costs, most people will be against it. read more >>