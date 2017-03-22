Why Canadians Are Turning Against Carbon Prices — but Still Support Climate Action

From a public relations perspective, it would seem, the debate is over. Putting a price on carbon dioxide is supposed to be a no-brainer. That’s because one public opinion poll after another says Canadians supposedly want action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

And just about everyone in media, academia and government now says pricing carbon dioxide is the best way to lower Canada’s emissions. Experts have moved on to squabbling over whether to price emissions directly with a tax or indirectly with cap and trade. read more >>