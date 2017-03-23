Why Can’t Nelson Recycle Glass?

Nelson doesn't recycle glass.

Right now if residents leave a glass container — say a pop bottle, or a mayonnaise jar — in the blue bag on garbage day, city workers will leave it behind. Though the rest of the recycling is suitable to be transported to the sorting facility, glass doesn't make the cut.

The recycling depot in Castlegar is run by Multi-Material BC (MMBC), a provincially mandated organization paid for by the producers of recyclable materials. Typically they include glass in their program, but so far they haven't been able to incorporate the service locally — though they aspire to. read more >>