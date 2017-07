Cottagers and campers in Manitoba want to get greener — at least according to the demand for recycling bags at a giveaway in the Whiteshell region Saturday.

People were lined up 30-40 deep at times to get their hands on complimentary reusable and foldable blue bin bags for pop bottles or other drink containers to take back to their campsites or cottages, said Ken Friesen, the executive director of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association.