Where Does It All Go? A Look at Composting on Campus

The majority of colleges at U of T, as well as the university as a whole, operate successful composting programs.

However, the extent of their operations differ and there is no unified approach. But as Ron Swail, Chief Operations Officer, Property Services & Sustainability — a role specific to UTSG ­— said, “We’re always looking to improve our program, we’re always looking to improve and expand composting.”

Innis College, New College, St. Michael’s College (SMC), Trinity College, and University College (UC) compost all organic waste from their dining establishments, and all colleges except for UC compost in some, if not all, residences. read more >>