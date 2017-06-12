What Goes Where? Recycling Rules Still Baffle Consumers

Is that coffee cup compostable? Does that lid go in with the soft plastics or the containers? And what about aluminum foil? Whether you've got a recycling program in your condo, pickup from your home or you're dumping into bins on the street, you may get confused by all the recycling options you have.

McLaughlin on Your Side decided to put some Vancouverites to the test to see if they could overcome their recycling confusion.

Along with Albert Shamess of Zero Waste Vancouver, Ross McLaughlin put together a bin of items and then found contestants for the challenge. read more >>