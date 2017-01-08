What’s the Latest in Landfill Caps?

Landfill caps play critical roles in waste management, coming with operational and, sometimes, revenue-generating benefits. They control leachate and odor, reduce emissions and facilitate gas capture. As part of the gas management system, in particular, caps are especially instrumental during cell closure and they can impact the bottom line for operators capitalizing on landfill gas to make fuels.

Meanwhile, improved technologies are increasing their value and practicality, including applications from exposed, temporary geomembrane caps to a system called ClosureTurf. Each has unique features that have new benefits or bolster existing ones. They also have one common denominator; they all typically require less maintenance than traditional soil caps. read more >>