Less food is being trashed in the capital region, but the local building boom is resulting in an increase in the amount of wood waste crossing the scales at the Hartland dump.

Every five years the Capital Regional District does an audit of what makes up the solid waste stream. The results of the 2016 audit are in.

“There were no huge surprises, for sure. There’s always a number of things that can be tweaked,” said Russ Smith, CRD senior manager of environmental resource management.

