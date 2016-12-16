We’re Buying Too Much Stuff: Toronto Environmental Alliance

People should consider if they truly need something before buying it, the Toronto Environmental Alliance (TEA) says.

“We’re probably buying too much stuff,” TEA’s waste campaigner Emily Alfred said. “We’re probably making too many things and consuming too many things.”

She suggests people buy less and use it longer when they do.

“It’s hard, especially with the holidays coming up. People don’t want to hear that. But, think a little bit before you buy things. Buy less, buy things that are more durable and are going to last longer, and know that when you’re done with it you can give it away.” read more >>