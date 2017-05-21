Waste to Energy ‘Carbonizer’ Technology for Medical Waste Rolled Out in California

Californian medical waste firm Aemerge RedPak’s first ‘Virtual Landfill’ facility is now online and available to treat all medical waste streams. 

Utilsing its patented Carbonizer® process, theVirtual Landfill technology is claimed to convert medical waste to energy while recycling scrap metals and diverting up to 95% of medical waste from traditional landfills.

The California  Department of Public Health granted approval for Aemerge RedPak’s lower capacity phase one unit to begin treating all types of medical waste – including pharmaceutical, pathological, trace chemo, sharps and biohazardous – at its Virtual Landfill facility in Hesperia, CA. read more >>

