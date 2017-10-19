Waste Reduction Week Begins

For the past 16 years, Waste Reduction Week has been encouraging Canadians to reduce their waste, yet Canada still ranks 26 out of 35 amongst Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries for recycling and composting 24% of its municipal waste.

OECD countries consist of European countries, the US, and Canada that joined forces to create an organisation dedicated to economic development.

“Waste Reduction Week in Canada is a unique campaign that raises awareness about the consequences of waste, highlights the challenges, and celebrates achievements,” stated Jo-Anne St. Godard, executive director for Recycling Council of Ontario in a press release.

