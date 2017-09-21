Waste Group Says Ottawa's Recycling Rate Is Garbage Compared to Rest of Province

by

The City of Ottawa’s recycling rates in 2015 were garbage compared to the provincial average, a grassroots waste watchdog says.

Waste Watch Ottawa examined diversion data submitted to the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority and saw that the city diverted 42.5 per cent of its waste in 2015, compared to the provincial average of 47.7 per cent.

Ottawa’s diversion rate was lower compared to other large Ontario municipalities like York Region (62.7), Halton Region (56.8), Toronto (51.6), Hamilton (46.8) and Peel Region (44). read more >>

