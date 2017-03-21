Waste Diversion Scores Win; $2M Facility to Be Running by Summer

Eco Depot Waste Diversion Ltd. has received provincial approval to operate a major composting facility in Oliver Paipoonge.

The company said Monday that it has received the green light from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change for the construction and operation of Northwestern Ontario’s first and only multi-stream composting facility.

The $2-million facility, which will employ about nine people, will be designed to operate year-round, and is expected to begin converting up to 30,000 tonnes of organic waste annually into Class A compost by this summer. The facility is expected to service multiple sectors including businesses, municipalities, industry, and area residents.