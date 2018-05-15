Waste Connections promotes CFO to president

Solid waste services heavyweight Waste Connections Inc. has announced that Worthing Jackman will be the company's new president as Steve Bouck transitions into retirement July 1.

In a statement, CEO Ronald Mittelstaedt noted that Bouck joined Waste Connections shortly after it was founded some 20 years ago. During his tenure, the company has grown to almost $5 billion in revenue and more than 16,000 employees.

"He is a trusted confidant and dear friend to many," said Mittelstaedt. "I will miss my day-to-day partner of 20-plus years but am thrilled for him as he begins his next chapter. I can never thank him enough for all he's done and meant to the company."

Mittelstaedt added that the company's new president, Jackman, has been with the company some 20 years and began as an investment banker. He has served as CFO since 2004 and is a director for Quanta Services Inc. He holds a B.S. degree in finance from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Waste Connections new CFO is Mary Anne Whitney. She has been with the company since 2006, with expertise in financial and operating analytics, capital deployment, capital markets and shareholder engagement.