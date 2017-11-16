Walmart Says It Has Reduced Food Waste by 20% since CBC Investigation

In the year since CBC Marketplace went digging through the trash at Walmart, the company says it has reduced its food waste in Canada by 20 per cent.

In 2016, over the course of more than a dozen visits to two stores in the Greater Toronto Area, Marketplace repeatedly found produce, baked goods, frozen foods, meat and dairy products in the garbage.

During one visit to a location in Pickering, Ont., there were 12 waist-high bins behind the store, full of bottles of water, frozen cherries that were still cold and packaged vegetables, still days away from their best-before date. read more >>