Volvo Testing Self-Driving Garbage Truck

Volvo Group, together with Swedish waste and recycling firm Renova, is testing an autonomous refuse truck that the companies say has the potential to be used in urban settings. The project explores how automation can contribute to enhanced traffic safety, improved working conditions and lower environmental impact.

"There is amazing potential to transform the swift pace of technical developments in automation into practical benefits for customers and, more broadly, society in general," Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer Lars Stenqvist said in a statement. "Our self-driving refuse truck is leading the way in this field globally, and one of several exciting autonomous innovations we are working with right now."