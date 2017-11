When Colin Bell introduced a new technology — a sensor in a dumpster — five years ago, he probably didn’t know it would make his company, RecycleSmart Solutions, the fastest-growing in Richmond in 2017.

The list of Canada’s 500 Fastest-Growing Companies was unveiled recently and includes three from Richmond.

RecycleSmart ranks 14th nationally and No.1 in Richmond with a revenue growth from $400,000 to $20 million in the past five years.