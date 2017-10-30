Veolia Opens Electrics & Lamp Recycling Facility in Ontario, Canada

Veolia is expanding its electronics and lamp recycling capabilities in Canada with a new, 5,000-sq.-ft. recycling facility located in Pickering, Ontario, in the greater Toronto area. While the plant’s primary purpose is to provide lamp-recycling services for customers across Ontario and other Canadian provinces, other electronics and mercury-bearing wastes can also be handled for customers out of this facility as appropriate. Veolia currently provides industrial cleaning and hazardous materials management services from this location.

Provincial regulations will ban lamps from landfill disposal by 2020. Veolia’s facility is designed to help manage these wastes within Canada. read more >>