Vancouver Seeks Ideas to Stem Tide of Cups, Containers and Bags

The City of Vancouver says it's serious about tackling one of the most ubiquitous items involved in modern life in the city: disposable cups, containers and bags.

To address the issue, it's created a temporary storefront at 511 West Broadway where residents can submit their ideas on how to prevent coffee cups, and other items, from landing in landfills.

In June, officials released a report showing that 2.6 million disposable cups wind up in the trash in Vancouver every week. Two million plastic bags are thrown out every week as well. read more >>

