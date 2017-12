Vancouver's first zero-waste food grocery store officially opens Saturday.

The Soap Dispensary & Kitchen Staples at 3718 Main Street joins other zero-waste grocery stores such as Salt Spring Island's Green Zero Waste Grocery, Ottawa's Nu Grocery and Montreal's Épicerie Loco.

The Soap Dispensary first opened in 2011 as an environmentally-friendly refill shop offering cleaning products in bulk, reusable containers and kitchen wares. read more >>