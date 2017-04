Vancouver's Eco Fashion Week is putting the spotlight on the amount of clothing and textiles that are filling up city landfills.

Founder Myriam Laroche says the average amount one North American sends to the landfill every year is 81 pounds (or 37 kilograms).

Part of the problem is so-called fast fashion where manufacturers sell trendy items inspired by runway collections to the mass market, usually made from cheap materials meant to be worn for only one season. read more >>