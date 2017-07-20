Vancouver Area Apartment Dwellers Don't Recycle as Much as House Residents

Apartment dwellers across Metro Vancouver are less than half as likely to recycle as other types of residents — but commercial waste haulers aren't welcoming the regional authority's attempt to change that.

Across the board, 62 per cent of the region's recycling and composting is diverted from landfills. But Metro Vancouver's estimates show that only 29 per cent of multi-family units do the same.

That's a potentially troubling statistic given that most of the new housing being built in the region is multi-family homes, according to a recent report. read more >>