Van Dyk Helps FCC Kick off Dallas MRF

Van Dyk is proud to announce the opening of the FCC Dallas MRF, one of FCC Environmental’s first MRFs in the United States. The facility will accept all single stream material from the city of Dallas and the city of University Park, Texas. The system was designed by Van Dyk Recycling Solutions to bring Dallas closer to its goal of zero-waste by the year 2040. It successfully processed over 1,000 tons of material in its first two weeks and passed its required acceptance test for the city of Dallas prior to the contract start date of January 1, 2017.

The facility contains cutting-edge technology provided by Van Dyk Recycling Solutions of Stamford, CT. A series of starscreens (Lubo Systems) separates OCC, glass, fiber and containers. The series features Van Dyk’s newest offering, the Anti-Wrapping ONP screen, the widest screen in the industry at 13.3 ft. with 440 stars. The stars incur virtually no wrapping, even after hours of operation. Cleaning and maintenance time is reduced to less than 10% of that of traditional starscreens.

A total of four TOMRA (TITECH) Autosort 4 optical sorters recover any remaining fiber and separate all plastics. An overbelt magnet and eddy current recover ferrous and aluminum cans, respectively. And a glass cleanup system (Walair) creates four fractions of clean, sellable glass. The system is capped off by a Bollegraaf HBC-120S that is capable of baling all commodities accepted at the facility.

Van Dyk Recycling Solutions is North America’s leading recycling supplier and the exclusive distributor of Bollegraaf, Lubo, and TOMRA equipment.