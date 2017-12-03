Valeco Inaugurates Its First Cogeneration Plant in Canada

The Biomont Energie cogeneration plant is located near the limits of the Frederick-Back Park, inside the Saint-Michel Environmental Complex in Montreal, QC. This site is well suited for the recovery of biomethane gas emanating from a former landfill that was covered in 2014. The gas is transformed into electrical power (4.8 MWs), which is being sold to Hydro-Quebec, while at the same time providing heating (5.2 thermal MWs) to the nearby Tohu and Cirque du Soleil facilities. read more >>