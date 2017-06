Teens from high schools across the province are hoping to raise awareness about the importance of keeping old clothes out of landfills by joining the I Give A Sh!rt challenge.

The campaign encourages students to collect worn clothing and other textiles and donate them to charities such as Diabetes Canada.

The Recycling Council of Ontario says the latest campaign. which ran during Earth Week in April, kept 27-thousand kilograms of textiles from ending up in the province's landfills.

