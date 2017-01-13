City of Kingston Reaches Deal with Two Unions

Civic workers provide some vital front line services. From fixing and maintaining roads…. to garbage collection and by-law enforcement. And that work will continue uninterrupted now that the inside and outside municipal workers have signed a new contract with the city.

The deal was reached following a month of negotiations between the city and its largest union.

Last month a new collective agreement was ratified by the majority of city employees which sits at about 900. It’s been approved by council and includes a wage increase of 5.2 percent over a four-year period. read more >>

