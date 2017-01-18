Ultimatum Sent to Province over Overflowing Landfill in Forteau

The Labrador Straits Waste Disposal Committee is so fed up with the beyond-full, smouldering dump in Forteau that it's sent an ultimatum to the province: offer up an alternative landfill by Jan 17, or we'll make one.

The group has a site in mind — an old quarry about 12 kilometres from the existing Crow Head dump.

The 400-square-foot pit has fill readily available to cover anything dumped there, according to committee chair Shane Dumaresque, but it likely wouldn't meet the province's environmental landfill standards. read more >>