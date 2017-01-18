Ultimatum Sent to Province over Overflowing Landfill in Forteau

by

The Labrador Straits Waste Disposal Committee is so fed up with the beyond-full, smouldering dump in Forteau that it's sent an ultimatum to the province: offer up an alternative landfill by Jan 17, or we'll make one.

The group has a site in mind — an old quarry about 12 kilometres from the existing Crow Head dump.

The 400-square-foot pit has fill readily available to cover anything dumped there, according to committee chair Shane Dumaresque, but it likely wouldn't meet the province's environmental landfill standards. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™