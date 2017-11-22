UK Agencies Release New 'Little Blue Fridge' Label to Cut Food Spoilage

WRAP, a non-profit established in 2000, is involved in accelerating "the move to a sustainable resource-efficient economy." Food waste has been a key part of that work for the past decade. This is driven by the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of halving food waste by 2030 and a voluntary agreement to reduce per capita food waste in the UK 20% by 2025.

This newly published guide comes after a 2015 retailer survey found significant confusion about food labeling and storage. One of the more striking findings in that survey was 30% of people were keeping their refrigerators too warm. Initial changes made after that survey are estimated to have already helped avoid 150,000 metric tons of food waste. read more >>